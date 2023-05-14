Police from across Allegheny County host event in Bethel Park to try to reduce pedestrian accidents

Police from departments from all across Allegheny County held an event in Bethel Park on Saturday to better enforce laws that will keep pedestrians safe.

Officers from Bethel Park, Mount Lebanon, Bridgeville and Allegheny County Police, set up the event. They passed out information on the various laws.

“I think the biggest issue with crosswalks is drivers are distracted. So it’s essential that drivers are paying attention because complacency is really going to be our biggest enemy out here today,” said Officer Bobbi Bertalan with Allegheny County Police.

Allegheny County Police said incidents of pedestrians being hit are far from a problem that only happens in the city.

They are asking everyone to stay aware while they are at intersections.

