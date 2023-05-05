Police across US respond to fake 911 calls made by one 17-year-old, Texas cops say

Over two dozen first responders, including police and medical personnel, descended upon a Texas home after a 911 caller said he murdered his mother there, police said.

But upon arriving at the scene in Princeton, city law enforcement officials determined the call, which was placed on April 5, was inauthentic, according to a May 4 news release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

It had been what’s known as a “swatting” incident, a phenomenon where people make prank emergency calls to send police to the homes of unsuspecting victims, police said.

Following an investigation, police determined the call had been made from about 1,400 miles away in eastern Pennsylvania.

With the cooperation of the Pennsylvania State Police, Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a search warrant and arrested a 17-year-old from Pennsylvania on May 2, police said.

During an interview with police, the teen, who has not been publicly identified, admitted to making swatting calls in seven states, including Texas, Florida, California and Kentucky.

An analysis of his electronic devices indicated he had made similar calls in other states as well, police said.

Additionally “many images” depicting child pornography were discovered on his electronic devices, police said.

The 17-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center in Pennsylvania and has been charged with false reports, false alarms, possession of instruments of a crime, and possession of child pornography. He has also been charged with a false report in Texas.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Swatting is not a victimless crime, according to a 2013 report by the FBI. It has proven dangerous for victims, some of whom suffered heart attacks, and police.

The process of dispatching dozens of first responders to a home is also expensive and can “cost thousands of dollars,” according to the FBI.

Missing man vanished over a year ago. Now his body has been found in barrel, CA cops say

Video of massive beach brawl on social media gets Georgia woman arrested, cops say

Family finds mom and 3 kids shot dead before deadly police standoff, Florida cops say