Police should have acted against Pro-Hamas London protesters, MPs say

The Metropolitan Police are looking into images of protesters who appear to be celebrating Hamas gunmen on paragliders

Police have come under fire for failing to immediately arrest protesters chanting “from the river to the sea”.

Senior MPs said police had been too slow to crack down on intimidatory language during Saturday’s nationwide pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Some 30,000 people attended a march through central London, which featured chants including “from the river, to the sea, Palestine must be free.”

Photos showed some wearing images of paragliders, a nod to the tactics used by Hamas to infiltrate Israeli territory last weekend as they massacred 1,300 people.

In Glasgow, a video showed one woman shouting: “Free Palestine ... don’t forget where the Jews were in 1940.” Chants in Arabic caught on video at the London rally included: “Oh Jews, the army of Mohammed is returning.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police are investigating video evidence while Suella Braverman , the Home Secretary, warned protesters who “mock” the murder of Jewish people that “the police are coming for you.”

‘An immediate and vigorous response’

Iain Duncan Smith, the former former Tory leader, said “from the river to the sea” was associated with Hamas as a call to clear Jewish people out of the region.

“The police are quick to do someone who speaks out on trans issues but do nothing at all on someone who preaches support for murderers,” he said.

Sir John Hayes, a former security minister, said he was aware police had not seen the paraglider images on the day of the protest.

He supported the investigation but said “any association or connection with Hamas made implicitly or explicitly should trigger an immediate and vigorous response.”

Mrs Braverman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

To all those who saw fit to promote genocide, glorify terrorism and mock the murder of Jewish people, including women and babies - the police are coming for you. (2/2) — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 15, 2023

She has called for the police to use the “full force of the law” to combat anti-Semitism and anyone glorifying the terror attack by Hamas on Israel.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating videos posted on social media showing anti-Semitic chants and the protesters wearing paraglider photos.

Officers are examining “facial images” of two women photographed wearing the pictures on their backs.

On Sunday, the Met posted a picture to X of one of the women they wished to speak to in connection with the incident.

‘A call for Jews to be killed’

The Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Semitism has said the chant referencing the army of Mohammed was “effectively a call for Jews to be killed”, and the Met said a video of the incident had been “passed to our Crime Team”.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said it was also reviewing 55 new cases opened since the attack by Hamas, as it urged the public to continue reporting online material.

The heavily-policed rally in London on Saturday took place with little incident, although the Met said 15 people were arrested over the course of the day and into the evening. The Met said on Sunday night that three of the 15 have been charged with criminal offences and one has been issued with a penalty notice for disorder. Three others have been referred to Youth Offending Teams.

An Iranian dissident waving an Israeli flag was chased down by a mob of Palestinian protesters during a march in central London.

Vahid Beheshti, who has camped outside the Foreign Office for the past 236 days, was attacked by pro-Palestine supporters on Saturday.

The crowd, one of whom was holding a picture aloft of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general killed in a US airstrike in 2020, stormed Mr Beheshti’s camp and ripped an Israeli flag he had on display. When Mr Beheshti then recovered the flag, he was chased back to his camp by dozens of Palestinian protesters.

A squad of around 50 police officers formed a protective ring around Beheshti and held back the crowd who can be heard, in a video shared online, shouting “murderer” and “shame on you”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.