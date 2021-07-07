Police-action shooting justified, prosecutor finds

Jul. 7—ANDERSON — A police-action shooting in March was justified, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has determined.

Anderson Police Department Officer William Richardson's action was justified in the death of Irwin Silas Myers, 60, on March 23, Cummings said in a press release Tuesday.

A person is justified in using deadly force if it's reasonably believed that force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury, according to Indiana's criminal code.

"Officer Richardson was confronted by a man who suffered from a deteriorating mental health condition, who initiated an armed conflict with police, most likely to end his own life," Cummings said in the release. "Officer Richardson's use of deadly force was in self-defense and justified under the law."

The Anderson department and Indiana State Police conducted separate investigations of the shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of West 29th Street, which is in a densely populated area near a school, grocery, businesses, fire station and homes with children.

On a 911 call recording from the scene of the shooting, Richardson can be heard telling Myers to put the gun down and to put his hands in the air, according to Cummings.

"Myers (then) pointed the shotgun at Richardson and fired," Cummings said in the release. "Officer Richardson returned fire with his service weapon and struck Myers three times, ultimately resulting in his death."

Myers reportedly had been living with his sister, Mary, and nephew James Peterson. They told investigators that Myers suffered from a mental condition that caused hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking, according to the prosecutor's office.

Family members said Myers had stopped taking his medications and had been hearing voices while he was loading and unloading a shotgun.

Myers reportedly said to his nephew, "Bye, Bub," and called 911 to report a man shooting a shotgun. He told dispatchers the man's name was Si Myers.

