Newark-area sees heavy traffic following police shooting; numerous roads shut down

Newark-area roads are clogged with heavy traffic following a Friday morning police chase and shooting that appears to have started in Newport and ended near I-95 and Route 896, police said.

It's not clear when the incident began or what exactly occurred. However, emergency services radio communications indicate paramedics were called to the southbound side of the interstate at South College Avenue (Route 896) near Newark shortly after 8 a.m.

The road closure there appears to be due to police investigators and medical personnel on scene.

Pleasant Valley Road is barricaded off with road signs a few meters after Welsh Tract Road.

Delaware State Police issued a news release a little after 9 a.m. that said both the northbound and southbound lanes around Route 896 would be "shut down for an extended period."

"The incident is contained at this time, there is no threat to public safety, and police are advising the public to please avoid the area," the release said.

Around 11:15 a.m., state police tweeted that the incident was "an officer-involved shooting" but provided no additional details.

Multiple agencies, including New Castle County Police and Newport Police, gathered at Delaware State Police Troop 2 near Newark for a press conference late Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., a helicopter hovered near Route 896, and the exit there was backed up. Traffic from Route 896 was getting pushed further back onto South College Avenue.

Cars were using the emergency lane to bypass the standstill traffic heading away from the University of Delaware, toward Old Baltimore Pike.

A number of other roads around Newark were shut down as a result of the chase and shooting Friday morning, with traffic backing up to the Maryland state line.

Pleasant Valley Road was completely barricaded, with road signs noting the closure a few meters after Welsh Tract Road. Cars were being turned around or detoured on Welsh Tract Road.

A tractor and several men with highlighter-green vests could be seen about 200 feet behind the barricade.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

