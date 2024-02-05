‘Police activity’ blocks I-840 exit ramp in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement officers are currently blocking an exit ramp and two shoulders along Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said “police activity” was reported at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 on I-840.

As of 6 p.m., the interstate’s eastbound right shoulder, westbound right shoulder, and westbound exit ramp are blocked at mile marker 30, according to TDOT’s online traffic map.

News 2 reached out to both Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about the “police activity” along I-840.

Meanwhile, at 5:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted a statement on Facebook, which said, in part, “Residents may have noticed a larger than normal law enforcement presence over the last hour, particularly in the Spring Hill / Thompson Station area near Buckner Lane.”

Deputies said they were among several agencies to help with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Nashville, which led to a short foot chase and ended in the arrest of the 29-year-old suspect, who is facing several felony charges.

Officials have not released any additional details about the pursuit or confirmed whether it was the source of the “police activity” on I-840.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

