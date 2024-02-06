Police activity closes part of Zaragoza in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A highly used road in far East El Paso is closed due to police activity on Monday night, Feb. 5, according to the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District.

FM 659/Zaragoza South is closed at Sun Fire Boulevard, TxDOT said. It is causing major backup and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

Clearing time is until further notice.

