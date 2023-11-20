Police activity closes Stan Musial Veteran’s Memorial Bridge overnight

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A stretch of Interstate 70 in the metro east, just off the Stan Musial Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, is now open after being closed for hours overnight after a significant police incident.

Police had I-70 eastbound in the area closed for a while. In fact, we’re told St. Louis City Police were blocking the eastbound entrance to the bridge from about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to around 3:30 a.m. while the investigation unfolded.

It’s understood that Illinois State Police is heading up the investigation into whatever happened. Fairmont City Police were at the scene.

Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range 2023 St. Louis winter forecast

At this point, authorities have not revealed what the scene was all about. In addition to police officers, there were a lot of emotional people at the scene as it unfolded.

We’ve reached out to both the Illinois State Police and the Fairmont City Police to try and get more information. FOX 2 will update this story with more as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.