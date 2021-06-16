Police activity ends in Middletown

Rick McCrabb, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Jun. 16—Middletown police responded Tuesday evening with a search warrant in hopes of taking a burglary suspect into custody.

The Special Response Team from the Middletown Division of Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Germantown Road, also Ohio 4. Police remained on scene for a few hours before they were able to determine the suspect was not there.

Police did not release further information Tuesday night on the case.

