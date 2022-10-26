Man shot by cops on Route 35 in Holmdel after stealing, crashing two vehicles: source

HOLMDEL — A police officer shot a man who stole two vehicles early Wednesday, crashing the first and then the second, before authorities caught up with him on Route 35 in the township, a law enforcement source said.

The officer shot the man in the hip, the source told the Asbury Park Press. The man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

One officer was injured in the effort to take the man down, said the source, who provided the information anonymously since they were not authorized to release it.

The incident began before 7 a.m. outside Bayshore Medical Center in the township when the man jumped into a white delivery van that had been left running, the source told the Asbury Park Press.

News12 New Jersey, citing unnamed sources, earlier reported that the man had just been discharged from the hospital.

The man crashed the white van on Route 35 near Navesink River Road in Middletown, several miles south of the hospital. A passerby sent a picture to the Asbury Park Press of the vehicle straddling the Route 35 concrete Jersey barrier dividing the lanes.

A good Samaritan tried to help the man who then stole that person's vehicle, headed north on Route 35 for five miles, then crashed that second vehicle, a white SUV, which burst into flames, according to News12.

Police converged on the man on the northbound side of Route 35 at Union Avenue. That's where the shooting occurred.

The police presence at the scene of the second crash caused heavy traffic delays.

Route 35 was closed in both directions between Union Avenue/Centerville Road and Laurel Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office at around 7:30 a.m. Route 36 northbound to the Garden State Parkway from Middle Road was also closed.

According to a press release from the Department of Transportation, detours have been posted and the closures were expected to last throughout the day.

