Police activity impacts traffic near Carlsbad Village

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department said officers are investigating a critical incident in the area of Oak Avenue and Madison Street near Carlsbad Village.

CPD said there is no current danger to the public or outstanding suspects, however, authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

CPD first reported active police activity in the area shortly after midnight Saturday. The scene remains active at this time.

