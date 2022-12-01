Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School

Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area.

The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.

Police did not find anyone and the school was on lockdown while the search was happening.

“Any time there’s a threat of a weapon, a gun, that may threaten our children, we will respond en mass to ensure that any threat that may happen ... that we can handle that threat,” Burton said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Some parents showed up to pick up their kids, Burton said.

The school will remain on a Code Yellow for the remainder of the day, which means there will be limited movement allowed on campus.

There will also be an increased police presence at the school until the end of the day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.