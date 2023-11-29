Officials say police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman

Mount Dora police have confirmed police activity near a neighborhood is related to the search for a missing mother.

Skywitness 9 flew over her home on Strathmore Circle on Tuesday, where CSI vans were parked outside.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, a mother of three children, was last seen on Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter.

Read: 15 injured in crash involving bus, Marion County ambulance

According to a news release, on Nov. 5, police responded to the Lancaster neighborhood near County Road 44 for the missing woman.

Investigators said Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown but without shoes.

She also has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

The police department asks anyone with information to contact them at 352-735-7130 or email this address.

There will be a search for Baldwin on Sunday.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.