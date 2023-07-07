Police activity near Brentwood shuts down southbound lanes of I-65

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Brentwood are shut down as police divert motorists for an investigation.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, police activity was reported at about 4 a.m. Friday near the Moores Lane exit. It's unclear what incident caused police to shut down the interstate.

Initially, both south and northbound lanes were closed but police have since reopened one lane running north.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 North was briefly closed at Exit 71 for Concord Rd due to a police investigation. One lane has since reopened. Expect delays. #nashvilletraffic — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) July 7, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigation shuts down I-65 South in Brentwood