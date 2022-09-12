One death in reported shootout near Valencia Way Apartments

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 20s died in a Sunday shooting near Valencia Way Apartments.

JSO says multiple gunshots were reported at around 5 p.m on Labelle Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that multiple people were involved in a shootout.

Shortly after patrols arrived, they learned that a man between the age of 20 and 25 years old arrived UF Health Jacksonville, who was shot in the Labelle Street shootout. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Officers detained the driver of the car, who said they were off Labelle Street when they heard gunfire and the victim was shot.

A witness told police there were at least six individuals seen in the shootout.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email the Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.





