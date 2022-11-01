Police activity from Robertson County shuts down I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville

Police lights

An incident in Robertson County has led to authorities closing I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville.

Bishop Delany, a sergeant Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said exit is closed at the request of Robertson County and Tennessee Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 76 to Highway 41A.

Delany did not say what the incident was that occurred in Robertson County. He said the incident is being investigated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigation closes I-24 near Exit 11 in Clarksville