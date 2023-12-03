Police activity shuts down all I-580 lanes in Oakland going eastbound

(KRON) — All lanes going eastbound on I-580 are blocked Saturday evening due to police activity, according to 511 traffic alerts. The lanes are blocked in the area of I-580 and Grand Avenue in Oakland.

It is unknown at this time what has caused the lanes to be shut down. There is no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Officials first announced lane closures at 5:32 p.m. on X. Initially, the westbound lanes were also shut down but have since reopened.

No other information was immediately available. KRON4 reached out to the California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

