All lanes of I-95 on Jacksonville’s Northside back open after chase, crash shut down part of road

Action News Jax is working to learn more about a police pursuit involving a suspect in a white pickup truck that led to the partial closure of Interstate 95 for hours on Monday afternoon.

The chase began after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a call reporting shots had been fired near Dunn Avenue and Harts Road.

According to police, the suspect later ran from police, causing a major delay on I-95 on the Northside near Golfair Boulevard.

All lanes of I-95 in the area are now open, but traffic was backed up pretty badly just before 1 p.m.

Video taken by Action News Jax when we first arrived on scene showed multiple JSO cruisers surrounding the Dodge pickup truck.

Airbags were also deployed on the truck and it was sitting horizontally on the highway.

We spoke with a neighbor, who saw all of this unfold from her front yard. She didn’t want to be identified on camera, but said she saw the truck speeding before it crashed while running from police.

“The truck, it flipped and then it flipped again and hit the wall. That’s when they came up with the assault rifles and stuff like that,” she said.

The woman said the suspect climbed out of the passenger’s seat of the truck and was then taken into custody by JSO.

