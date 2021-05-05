Police add attempted murder charge in Union County assault arrest

May 5—MIFFLINBURG — A district judge revoked the bail of a Lewistown man arrested last week when state police added an attempted murder charge to his aggravated assault case.

State police allege that Clarence W. Rossman, 46, beat a woman with a wooden log on April 27 in a wooded area off Snake Hill Road in Buffalo Township, Union County. Troopers met the accuser about 10:45 a.m. after the alleged assault occurred. Her head was bloodied, and she was severely bruised about her chest and back, according to police.

Rossman was initially arrested and charged hours after the incident. Further investigation included additional statements from the accuser and a review of emergency medical records.

According to an amended criminal complaint, the accuser said Rossman made repeated comments during the alleged assault expressing his intent to kill her. Police said the woman suffered bruising and cuts to her head, bruised and collapsed right lung, broken finger, seven fractured ribs, lacerated liver, fractured left shoulder.

"I asked (the accuser) if she believed that it was Rossman's intention to kill her that day. (The accuser) advised that she could see it in Rossman's face that he intended to kill her," Trooper Brian Watkins, state police at Milton, wrote in the amended complaint.

"(The accuser's) injuries were described as life threatening by hospital staff," Watkins wrote.

Upon the filing of the amended complaint Monday, Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch revoked Rossman's $25,000 cash bail.

The accuser initially told police that she and Rossman were on a motorcycle ride when they pulled off the road and walked into the woods east of Buffalo Creek Road. An argument ensued followed by the assault, police said. The accuser estimated the log at 30 inches long and 8 inches in diameter, police said.

Police located Rossman at the pull off area and took him into custody. Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick, the initial arresting officer, said Rossman became belligerent in the patrol vehicle.

Derrick first charged Rossman with aggravated assault, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. Watkins added the count of attempted homicide.