Police add kidnapping charge against Hanover man accused of Utz machete incident

Police have added a new charge against a Hanover man accused of bringing a machete to his former workplace in Adams County.

Along with the suite of existing charges against Christopher Apgar, 25, of Hanover, police have added a felony count of kidnapping.

Police initially charged Apgar with felony counts of terroristic threats, criminal trespass and aggravated assault. He also faced misdemeanor charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

The charges stem from an incident at an Utz factory in Conewago Township on Dec. 8, 2023, in which police say Apgar, who had been fired, showed up to his former workplace with a machete to confess his love to a former coworker.

After Apgar grabbed that female coworker, other employees intervened, resulting in a plant manager being wounded when the plant manager grabbed the machete, police said. A struggle ensued, and several employees were able to restrain Apgar.

Apgar, who was unable to post $50,000 bail, continues to be held in Adams County Prison.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

