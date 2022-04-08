Police add more charges against alleged arson, burglary suspect

Wichita Falls Police have added four more charges against 31-year-old David Cannon of Wichita Falls Friday afternoon.

Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Cedar Elm.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Two of the charges involve fires that occurred in September and October of 2021 at the Waterford Glen Apartments and Arbor Creek Apartments. Two charges are enhanced to first-degree because Cannon allegedly intentionally set fire to two of those apartments.

Cannon is in the Wichita County Jail charged with six charges of Burglary of a Habitation. His bond is set at $900,000 by a judge, according to police.

According to a previous Times Record News report:

Cannon became the main person of interest in the case after he pawned items that fit the description of property that was taken during the burglaries.

A search warrant was issued at Cannon’s residence and detectives found more property that fit the description of items stolen from these apartments.

