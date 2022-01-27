Police: Additional drugs, guns found in case of pair who tried to pass counterfeit money at the Androscoggin County Jail

Jan. 27—AUBURN — A northern Maine couple charged with drug crimes last week were in further trouble Wednesday after investigators said more drugs and guns were found at their Bangor apartment.

Last week, police arrested Angelina Quirion, 39, of Bangor, and Adam Jalbert, 33, of Caribou after the pair reportedly tried to bail out an inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail using counterfeit money.

When police arrived at the jail about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 20, they found Quirion and Jalbert sitting in a car outside the facility, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said.

After a search of the car, with the help of a Lewiston police dog, investigators said they recovered 112.3 grams of cocaine base, 165.3 grams of cocaine, 299.5 grams of fentanyl, and 492.3 grams of methamphetamines and a 9 mm pistol.

Each was charged with four counts of aggravated drug trafficking and with violating conditions of release based on earlier drug charges.

The couple face additional charges after police said a search of their Bangor home led to the seizure of more than two pounds each of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds, two handguns and an AR 15-style rifle.

Investigators from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency estimated the street value of the drugs at roughly a quarter million dollars.

The original arrest of Quirion and Jalbert was made by Auburn police.

The MDEA followed up on that arrest by obtaining a warrant to search the Bower Street apartment in Bangor rented by the couple. After the additional drugs and weapons were found, according to the MDEA, "it is anticipated that these cases will be joined by prosecutors at the appropriate time."

The couple remained jailed Wednesday on $100,000 bail.

Jalbert was charged two years ago with stabbing a man in Caribou. The victim in the Nov. 17, 2020, attack was taken by helicopter to a Bangor hospital and survived his wounds.

Jalbert was charged with elevated aggravated assault in that case after police captured him the day after the stabbing.