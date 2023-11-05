The Cincinnati Police Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday to provide an update on Friday's mass shooting that left an 11-year-old boy dead and five other people in the hospital.

Police initially said they would address the media Saturday afternoon, but rescheduled because they needed "additional time to gather many more important details to this senseless tragedy."

The shooting occurred in the West End after 9 p.m. Friday. Police responded at around 9:20 p.m. to the 700 block of Bent Drive, where they found six victims.

One child, later identified as an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were wounded, but police have not identified them by age or gender.

By Saturday, two victims remained at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition. One victim who was taken to Cincinnati Children's was discharged and two other victims taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center were also discharged.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the homicide should call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this story with details from Sunday's press conference.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police to address Friday mass shooting at Sunday press conference