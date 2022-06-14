Police address locals about crime concerns

Jun. 14—HIGH POINT — The fatal shooting of a young man at the main entrance to the N. Main Street Walmart a month ago most likely was gang-related, High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said during a community meeting Monday night.

Stroud discussed the assault at the busy store during a meeting of the Oakview Citizens Council at Oakview Recreation Center. The police chief called the shooting one of the most brazen violent crimes during his long career in local law enforcement.

Stroud said investigators believe that the assailant and young man who was shot and killed met by chance at the main entrance to the store, which is about a half a mile from the recreation center where Stroud spoke.

Police charged Zyicoren A. Little, 20, with first-degree murder in the shooting of Demaurice S. Turner, 24, at 2:10 p.m. May 10. Based on his review of the closed-circuit camera footage, Stroud said that he's amazed no one else was hurt or struck by gunfire at the Walmart entrance.

Members of the audience peppered Stroud and Maj. Kevin Ray about property crimes and car break-ins and motorists driving at excessive speeds. Some residents said their cars had been broken into while they were at the nearby dog park, while one woman said she had lost two pets recently that were hit by cars.

Stroud said that one of his initiatives is to get more closed-circuit cameras placed throughout the city as a deterrent to crime and to help police catch perpetrators. But he acknowledged that it's an expensive proposition.

Stroud said that the police are gearing up for security initiatives on active shooters and other measures to boost security before the start of the traditional academic year at the end of the summer.

Stroud said that an aware public that calls in tips and alerts the police to suspicious activity make a day-to-day difference helping law enforcement.

