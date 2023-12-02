Police addressing string of gun violence in the area

Dec. 1—Several recent incidents involving gun violence have St. Joseph police taking action.

Officers have responded to shots fired calls, store shootings and homicides in the past six weeks. Chief Paul Luster said while the recent shootings are not random, residents should be alert.

"There is always concern about gun violence happening in our community," he said. "It was something that I was aware of when I took the job here and something that I knew we had to work on. We haven't picked up any specific pattern about these shootings, but we do know that it's often people targeting people they know."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies have been working with police to investigate these shootings and get the people involved off the streets.

"We meet every other week and we go over every specific case of violent crime in St. Joseph," Luster said. "We go over every case that's pending, whether we have solved the case or not, we still go over it so that way we know who the players are, we know the locations and we can track that better. By having that collaboration, that communication on a biweekly basis, we're already starting to see results from our efforts to tackle this disturbing trend."

Police want to emphasize how important it is for residents to say something if they see something.

"We need to make sure that the community knows that we cannot be efficient without their help," Luster said. "There's only a finite number of police officers serving this community on a daily basis, on a shift-by-shift basis, and we are much more efficient when we have that community involvement. If you see something suspicious, call us, that's what we're here for to serve the community."

Police know many are looking for answers involving violent crime cases. Gathering information surrounding them is complex but each one is being thoroughly investigated, Luster said.

"Patience is important," he said. "A number of these crimes involve a lot of different people and there's a lot our detectives have to do as far as contacting victims, witnesses, sometimes obtaining surveillance videos from cameras at businesses or ring doorbells along our residential streets to make sure that we are submitting a quality case to the prosecutors so we have the most successful chance at prosecution."

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.