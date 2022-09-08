Police admit ‘failures’ investigating video of ex-Fresno principal allegedly striking student

Education Lab Newsletter

Content warning: the above video contains alleged child abuse

Fresno police Chief Paco Balderrama on Thursday said “system failures” within the police department were to blame for a months-long delay in the investigation into a former Fresno Unified school principal accused of striking a student in June.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Balderrama acknowledged police received video evidence in June showing the altercation involving Brian Vollhardt, the now ex-principal of Wolters Elementary School. However, the chief didn’t see the video or hand the case over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, after a Fresno Bee Ed Lab reporter started asking questions.

Vollhardt is charged with a single misdemeanor count of child abuse in connection with the June 7 incident in the school’s cafeteria. Video obtained Thursday through a Public Records Request appears to show Vollhardt aggressively shove the student to the ground. An FUSD source said the student is a child with special needs.

The Bee is not identifying the child.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said he would be “remiss” not to acknowledge the racial dynamics present in the video — the principal is white and the student is Black.

“While there’s been zero information to lead us to believe that this was a racially motivated altercation, we are not blind to the fact that racial dynamics are always present,” he said.

Vollhardt is now listed as the vice principal of Tranquillity High in Golden Plains Unified School District.

FUSD leaders said the district had reported Vollhardt’s actions to all necessary state agencies. Nelson added he does not believe the “standard practice” of the new school district calling FUSD for a reference call took place in Vollhardt’s case.

Golden Plains Unified’s superintendent did not respond to a request for comment.

Vollhardt has not responded to multiple requests for comment.