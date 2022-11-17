Police admit potential threat remains in Moscow, give new details on U of I deaths

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

More than three days after four University of Idaho students were killed by an attacker with a knife, law enforcement and the University of Idaho addressed the public in person for the first time.

Moscow police backtracked on their repeated claims that the community was safe during the Wednesday afternoon press conference at the police station.

“We cannot say that there is no threat to the community,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

The four student victims in the early morning Sunday slayings were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Fry repeated that evidence and analysis at the scene indicated that it was “an isolated, targeted” attack, but also urged people to “stay vigilant” and “be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Fry said.

The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and University of Idaho addressed the media on Wednesday, three days after the bodies of four students were found dead in a house near the university. From left to right: U of I President Scott Green, U of I Dean of Students Blaine Eckles, U of I Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence and Moscow Police Chief James Fry.

Police gave a handful of new details. There was no sign of forced entry at the house where the victims were found and the two other roommates who lived with three of the victims were at the home when police responded to a report of an unconscious person.

“We’re not 100% sure if the door was unlocked,” Fry said. “There was no damage to anything, and the door was still open when we got there.”

Fry confirmed that the four victims were stabbed with a knife. Scott Jutte, general manager of Moscow Building Supply, told the Idaho Statesman earlier on Wednesday that police have visited his store more than once to ask whether the retailer sold KA-BAR brand knives to anyone.

Autopsies on the bodies were happening Wednesday, according to Fry.

The press conference also included comments from University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, who teared up while paying tribute to the victims.

“The weeks ahead will continue to challenge us as this loss in the circumstances around this crime become known,” Green said.