Police: Admitted meth user spits chewing tobacco at police during arrest

Jun. 12—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A Northern Cambria man was jailed Sunday, accused of spitting chewing tobacco in the face of the police officer who arrested him for threatening two people, authorities allege.

Northern Cambria police charged John Paul Mikitko, 60, of the 3800 block of Saint Stans Avenue, with four counts of simple assault and two counts each of assault of a law enforcement officer and harassment. Police also charged him with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police Mikitko showed up at her Bigler Avenue residence to fight with her and her husband. When police arrived, they found Mikitko standing outside. Mikitko said he had not slept in four days and was coming down off of methamphetamine.

Mikitko allegedly fought with police and spit chewing tobacco in the face of one of the officers, the affidavit said.

Police requested a face shield for Mikitko to protect EMS personnel. Mikitko was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for an evaluation.

Mikitko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $75,000.