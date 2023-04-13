Police: Adult at Westmont Hilltop school target of credible threat; 'flexible instruction' scheduled for Thursday

Apr. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Thursday has been scheduled as a "flexible instructional day" at Westmont Hilltop School District as an investigation into threatening messages continues. Students will work from home.

Police determined on Wednesday that non-specific threats made to an adult at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School were credible, according to a release from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell.

The district correspondence didn't specify who the target was or their position, but noted that students weren't threatened at any point.

"The messages were directed toward a specific adult individual within the secondary school building," the release said. "At no time were any students threatened in any way. Through the investigation, we have acted in coordination with law enforcement in the best interest of all staff, faculty and students' safety and well-being."

Upper Yoder Township police Chief John Blake said the first message was received before 7 a.m. and was directed to a student-led social media account, with a second threat being sent by a separate user to another district-associated online account.

His department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to acquire the necessary information from the social media site to continue the investigation, he said.

Blake said he doesn't have any specific suspects at this time, but does believe that the threats originated from a local adolescent and that this was not a swatting incident.

Westmont Hilltop students remained in school throughout Wednesday with an increased police presence at both district school buildings.

On Thursday, students are expected to complete their preassigned work, essays and projects. Attendance will be taken and teachers will be available throughout the day via Teams or other previously established methods to answer questions.

Mitchell encouraged "everyone to report any concerning behavior or information to the Upper Yoder Police Department or through the Safe2Say portal."

"Together, we will continue to work to provide the best possible educational experience in the safest learning environment possible," he said.

Officials said that Westmont Hilltop was the target of other threatening messages earlier this year that resulted in the arrest of a teenage girl who was charged with multiple felonies.

Wednesday's events continue a string of threats that several area schools have dealt with through the first four months of the year. That includes a swatting incident on March 29 that led to the lockdown of all Cambria County schools while police investigated, ultimately determining there was no danger to any local district.