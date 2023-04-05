Police, AG’s Office, investigating ‘untimely death’ of man in Manchester, NH

Members of the Manchester Police Department and officials from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office are investigating the “untimely death” of a man Tuesday night.

Authorities announced their investigation into the death on Facebook Tuesday night.

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that officials... Posted by Manchester NH Police on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Earlier in the evening, police announced the area near Valley and Union Streets were closed while police investigated a shooting in the area.

All parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public, according to Manchester PD.

Police say they are holding off on revealing additional info to protect the integrity of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW