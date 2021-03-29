Police agencies' new recruits attending academy after months of delay

Mar. 29—With the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond closing its academy for months last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it put local law enforcement agencies behind with their new recruits.

Prior to shutting down, the DOCJT graduated Class 510 on March 26, 2020. It wasn't until Aug. 13, 2020 that Class 511 graduated.

With the delay, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department is at least eight months behind with its new hires.

Major Barry Smith, chief deputy of the sheriff's department, said a recruit was scheduled for the academy in April 2020 but his training had to be postponed until December.

Smith added that the department also had retirements during 2020, leaving a total of seven openings that couldn't be filled until the academy caught up after being closed.

"They had to bring back some of the classes they had started and had to finish those up," Smith said. "...They were slowly building back up with their protocols to try to keep social distancing and all the rules and regulations that followed with opening back up."

Currently, the sheriff's department has three recruits in training and four more scheduled for the academy.

Smith said the new hires aren't put on the payroll until a week before they leave for Richmond.

"Some of these guys have been slated to be hired and go to the academy since last fall," Smith said. "...Most of them are college students or employed somewhere else. And they know in advance when we're going to hire them and when their academy date is."

According to the DOCJT, the law enforcement trainees receive 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. During that time, they receive instruction in patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

On March 18, the DOCJT graduated 36 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state. None of them, however, were from the Daviess County Sheriff's or Owensboro Police departments.

Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said the department has eight new hires at the academy.

"The shutdown last year did cause some backup for us like most agencies but we currently have individuals in two different academy classes," Boggess said.

According to the DOCJT, it provides basic training for city and county police officers, deputies, university police and airport police.

The Kentucky State Police along with Louisville Metro, Lexington and Bowling Green police departments have their own independent academies.

Although Daviess County Sheriff's Department was down road deputies last year, Smith said its reduced manpower situation was helped by not having to transport as many prisoners and assign security details to large events such as ROMP and the Lion's Club Daviess County Fair.

"Once we get these (new hires) through, we'll be in pretty good shape," Smith said.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

