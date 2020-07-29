Police agencies are withdrawing from security at Democratic Convention after a ban was imposed on pepper spray and tear gas

People run as tear gas canisters land near them during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Over 100 police agencies dropped out as security for the Democratic National Convention set to take place in Milwaukee next month, WTMJ-TV reported.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales said that many agencies are concerned about safety due to new policies that restrict "use of tear gas and large amounts of pepper spray" at crowds.

"When you rule an unlawful assembly to help break up that crowd, once we deem them unruly, that's a safe manner in doing so. Not having those tools increases the potential for more violence," Morales told the outlet.

Police agencies are backing out of agreements to provide security for next month's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee and some are citing new restrictions banning pepper-spray and tear gas.

According to the WTMJ-Milwaukee, The Milwaukee Police Department sought out more 1,000 police officers to assist with security for the DNC event taking place in late August.

However, according to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, the law enforcement agencies withdrew from the convention due to new policies from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, WTMJ reported. The new directives forbid the "use of tear gas and large amounts of pepper spray" on demonstrators, according to the report.

"Not having those tools increases the potential for more violence," Morales told the WTMJ. "That's a big concern for the law enforcement community within Milwaukee and outside of Milwaukee."

The Associated Press reported that in a meeting last week, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission wanted Morales to address why tear gas was used on demonstrators during George Floyd protests. The outlet also reported that Morales could be terminated if the directives aren't followed.

Although the event will be mostly virtual, Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in attendance to accept the party's nomination, the report said.

Based on the report, Morales said there isn't enough security to oversee the event, however, he is not opposed to receiving federal backing or help from the National Guard.

"Those will be options and those options are still at the table," Morales said.

