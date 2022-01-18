Police: Aggressive suspect charged with trafficking

Jan. 18—ASHLAND — Boyd County Sheriff's deputies put the skids on a suspected drug dealer Friday evening during a warrant service.

According to a news release, Darrell R. McDowell, 59, of Ashland, was wanted on a warrant when deputies spotted him at the Summit Speedway on U.S. 60 at around 10:30 p.m.

When Deputies approached McDowell, he got aggressive and had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle, the release stated.

During a search upon his arrest, deputies turned up crystal meth and a large amount of cash, the release stated.

McDowell was charged with meth trafficking, menacing and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.