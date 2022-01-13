Police: Agua Fria High School student arrested after "jokingly" posting threats on social media

Police

An Agua Fria High School student was arrested and charged after admitting to "jokingly" making threats against the school on social media, the Avondale Police Department said.

Police received a call just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting social media posts indicating that an attack would happen on Thursday, police spokesperson Lauren Evans said.

One student was interviewed and "admitted to jokingly posting the threats," Evans said. The student, who was not identified, was arrested and booked at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility for making a terrorist threat and interference with disruption of an educational facility.

No further details were immediately available.

Earlier in the week, a 14-year-old student was arrested after posting threats against West Point Elementary School in Surprise that said in part "I will shoot up the school." That student was also charged with making a terrorist threat and interference with disruption of an educational facility.

