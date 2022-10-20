Police: Aiken man charged after taking human ashes to get heroin

Oct. 20—An Aiken man was arrested and charged after police said he stole human ashes to get heroin.

Jackson Collin Rutland, 19, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Oct. 14 with the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, second degree burglary nonviolent, and receiving stolen goods with a value of $10,000 or more, according to jail records.

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Augusta Road in reference to a possible domestic disturbance, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Once at the scene, police spoke with a victim who stated she left her residence around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 to go to a friend's house, the report said.

The victim stated to police she got a call from the suspect, who was her ex-boyfriend, around 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 11, the report said.

The victim said the suspect told her that she needed to go check her house and that he used some of her mother's ashes to get heroin, the report said.

The victim told police she has had issues with the suspect breaking into her stuff in the past, the report said.

The victim reported the door frame around the rear door of the home had been broken due to it being kicked in, the report said. Police on the scene observed the house and the damaged door frame, as the victim stated.

The victim also stated she noticed that her mom's ashes had been tampered with and some ashes were on the ground, the report said.

Police on the scene observed a white powdery substance scattered over the floor inside the residence, and the substance was consistent with the ashes the victim had remaining, the report said.

The victim stated she wished to prosecute. Police were unable to pull any prints, the report said.

At the time of his arrest, Rutland also was wanted by the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office for second degree burglary.

Rutland was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday afternoon and had a $25,000 bond.