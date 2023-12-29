Police aim to combat impaired driving over NYE weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Across the state, law enforcement is gearing up for the holiday weekend. They’re issuing a stern warning for those who plan to drink or use drugs then drive over the New Year’s weekend.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. If you’re going to drive, don’t drink. If you feel different, you drive different,” said Lisa Jorgensen, an OHP Trooper.

Yukon woman wins $1 million on lottery scratcher

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reports on average one person is killed every 39 minutes in a drunk driving crash in the United States.

To combat possible fatal crashes in the state, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is closely monitoring roads across the state this weekend and setting up checkpoints on roads to check for impaired driving.

“The invasion of privacy is super minimal. If we don’t see or hear something that makes us believe there could be some kind of impairment….we send you on through. We don’t check for driver’s licenses or insurance, and it’s super quick,” said Jorgensen.

It’s not just alcohol consumption that can result in arrests this New Year’s weekend.

City of Shawnee turning to courts to handle crumbling mausoleum

“A lot of people say, well, I had this card, I’m legal to use the substance, I’m legal to use marijuana. That may be the case, but being intoxicated and still operating a motor vehicle is an illegal procedure,” said Tommie Johnson, the OK County Sheriff.

Johnson wants to remind Oklahomans there are many options to getting around and getting home safely over the New Year’s weekend, including Lyft, Uber, or a designated driver.

“We have just seen in this year and in years past that we have innocent people who are just out there who get hurt and oftentimes killed because of drunk driving. We don’t want any of that happening,” said Johnson.

OHP said they will start extra patrolling of the roads and open the sobriety checkpoints Friday night, which will run through New Year’s Eve night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.