Police: Alamogordo parks department employee shot, killed at local park

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

An Alamogordo City employee is dead after what law enforcement said was a shooting at Hang Glider Park.

On Sept. 25 Joseph "Joe" Romo was allegedly shot at the park located on North Florida Avenue, according to a news release from the city. He was later pronounced dead at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

The Alamogordo Police Department responded to the park after reports of a disturbance and at least one person shot, the news release read.

Alamogordo Police placed one person in custody, a man at the scene who allegedly shot Romo. The name of the man was not released to the media.

Romo, 42, was an employee with the city's parks department for over 20 years, according to the news release.

The Alamogordo Police Department is investigating the incident alongside the Otero County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Sherriff's Office and the Ruidoso Police Department.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo city employee shot, killed at Hang Glider Park