Police say alcohol contributed to UTV accident that killed driver in Apache Junction

Police lights flash in the darkness.

A woman died and three men were hurt after a UTV crash in Apache Junction just after midnight on Sunday, according to Apache Junction Police.

Police said the incident happened off East Granada Avenue. The driver, a 26-year-old woman, died during the accident and three men around the same age who were also on the UTV were injured.

Police did not specify how serious the injuries were. No one involved in the accident was identified by police.

Officers said alcohol was a factor that led to the incident and that all four people involved were believed to be intoxicated at the time. The investigation was continuing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UTV accident kills driver, hurts passengers in Apache Junction