Police: Alexandria gun store rammed with stolen SUV, 'a number' of firearms taken

Firearms were stolen early Tuesday from an Alexandria store when an SUV rammed through the front glass, a repeat of a similar break-in on the same street in 2018.

Alexandria Police Department officers responded to the building near the Jackson Street and Dorchester Drive intersection around 6:50 a.m. They found a 2017 Infinity Q80 sport-utility vehicle that had been driven into the building from the left side, shattering the glass windows under a sign for The Kayak Store.

The Kayak Store and The Gun Store occupy the same building.

A news release from the department did not state how many or what type of guns were stolen, only that "a number of firearms" were taken. It did state the Infinity had been reported stolen.

On June 29, 2018, a vehicle was driven into an unidentified Jackson Street gun store. Ten guns were stolen in that burglary, eight of which were recovered soon after. Four men were arrested in that case.

A question about whether the 2018 incident happened at the same store wasn't immediately answered by police.

Anyone with information in Tuesday morning's burglary is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6460 or dispatchers at 318-441-6559.

People also can give tips and be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers of CenLa. Call 318-443-7867 or download the Crime Stoppers app at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

