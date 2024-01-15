Police: Alexandria man arrested for hitting roommate with machete
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested on Jan. 11 after he hit his roommate with a machete during an argument.
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) arrested and charged Kory Anding, 28, for aggravated malicious wounding of a man for an incident that happened on Dec. 23, 2023, inside an apartment in the 5400 block of North Morgan St.
APD said Anding was in his apartment that he shared with the victim when the pair got into a “domestic dispute.” Anding struck the man with a machete causing him to be taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
