Police allege Brownsville man sent nude Snapchat to 13-year-old girl

A 42-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested by police who allege he sent a nude picture of himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Luis Manuel De La Rosa reportedly sent the photo through Snapchat, a social media app, in hopes that it would be immediately deleted, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

De La Rosa is charged with one count of distribution of harmful material to a minor.

The incident occurred Oct. 14, 2020, and the police department's Sex Crimes Unit investigated, Sandoval said. A screenshot of the photo was taken and provided to police, he added.

A warrant was issued for De La Rosa's arrest, and he was taken into custody Sunday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. He had been detained at the bridge because of the pending warrant, Sandoval said.

De La Rosa was arraigned Monday, and his bond was set at $5,000.