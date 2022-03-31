Police allege Evansville homicide was recorded on victim's phone, sent to suspect's mom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A shooting that left an Evansville woman dead Wednesday morning was reportedly recorded on the victim's cellphone, police said.

According to the probable affidavit in the case, 30-year-old Scott L. Terry Jr., was accused of murder after he reportedly confessed to shooting and killing a woman in the 2600 block of West Indiana Street.

Terry told police he had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, the affidavit states. In an interview with detectives, Terry said he called 911 using the victim's cell phone, which he said captured a video of the killing.

Terry sent the footage to his mother, who then called 911, police said.

Police found a video recording of Terry fatally shooting the victim on the victim's phone, the affidavit states.

Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss said officers were originally dispatched to the scene of the shooting at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a woman shot inside a home near North Elliott Street in Evansville.

According to the affidavit, Terry's mother directed police to the home on West Indiana Street. Officers found the victim deceased on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrested Terry in Henderson, Kentucky, shortly after the shooting. He was then taken to EPD headquarters, where he reportedly admitted to the killing.

Prosecutors charged Terry with murder and he is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County jail. His initial hearing was Thursday morning.

