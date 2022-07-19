Police allege handyman steals hundreds from senior citizen

Jul. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown handyman was jailed Friday, accused of stealing more than $400 from a senior citizen who hired him to perform repair work at his house, authorities said.

City police charged Kenneth Roy Harvey, 52, of the 400 block of Vickroy Avenue, with four counts each of burglary and theft, and one count of financial exploitation of an older adult.

According to a complaint affidavit, a senior citizen living on Meade Street reported cash missing from his wallet.

The man's family installed security cameras inside the residence, which reportedly captured Harvey taking the money.

The homeowner had hired Harvey as a handyman and paid him for about a year for small painting and repair jobs, the affidavit said.

Video allegedly showed Harvey entering the house multiple times from July 6 to July 12 and making off with cash totaling $425.

Harvey reportedly admitted to taking the money, telling police that, "It was the way he paid me," the affidavit said.

Harvey would allegedly climb onto the roof and enter through unlocked windows.

Harvey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $65,000 bond.

