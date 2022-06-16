Police allege Hinsdale man tried to solicit sexual image from child

Jun. 16—A grand jury last month indicted a Hinsdale man on charges alleging he endangered the welfare of two children and attempted to solicit a sexual image from one of them.

Police arrested Brandon Bostwick, 34, at his home on March 4. He faces a felony charge of certain uses of computer services prohibited and three misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

A teenager reported in March that Bostwick had previously asked her to show him her butt and had done the same to a pre-teen she knew, Hinsdale Detective Lt. Melissa Evans wrote in a probable cause statement filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.

The reporting girl provided screenshots to police of a text message exchange between Bostwick and the other child that show Bostwick offering money, vapes and cigarettes in exchange for a sexual image of the child, Evans wrote in the document.

Bostwick has been released on $1,000 cash bail and was ordered to immediately attend treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat, obey a curfew, not use a cellphone or computer and have no contact with the children, according to court documents.

A public defender representing Bostwick did not return a request for comment.

