Police allege hundreds of pounds of copper wire taken

Oct. 6—West Mead Township Police Department has charged a man with stealing more than 850 pounds of commercial copper wire and selling it.

Joshua L. Eckert, 32, an inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of theft and received stolen property.

Police allege there was a break-in at First Energy Corp.'s Penelec storage facility on Park Avenue Extension in West Mead on Sept. 1. They say a significant amount of commercial copper wire had been stolen, taken out through an opening in the metal fence around the facility, according to court documents.

The investigation found Eckert had taken 853 pounds commercial copper wire to Lincoln Recycling Center between Aug. 3 and Sept. 1, according to court documents.

The wire was valued at $5,152.12, court documents indicated.

No other commercial copper wire was reported stolen.

Eckert was ordered held on $5,000 bond and was returned to the jail where he is being held on other charges.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 18.