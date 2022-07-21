Police allege Peterborough man fired gun into air, threatened another man

Jul. 21—A grand jury last month indicted a Peterborough man on felony charges alleging he threatened another man and fired a gun into the air.

Police arrested Branden French, 19, on June 25 and charged him with criminal threatening and reckless conduct. Judge N. William Delker ordered French held without bail, citing a violation of bail conditions from a separate case from 2021 where police had arrested him on theft and criminal trespassing charges, according to court documents.

Greenfield police received a report on April 13 from Tyler Rancourt, who said French had threatened him with a gun and shot it in the air the night prior, Peterborough police Sgt. Christopher Martin wrote in an affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Rancourt told police he and French had been arguing on Snapchat and decided to meet up at French's home to work things out, Martin wrote in the affidavit. Rancourt said he drove there with a friend and upon arrival saw French sitting on the porch with a cigarette and a gun in his hand, the affidavit states.

After Rancourt exited the vehicle, he told police, French began pointing the gun in his direction and shouting, "I'm going to kill you," Martin wrote. Rancourt said he got back in the vehicle and as he was backing out of the driveway, French fired the gun into the air, in his general direction, the affidavit states.

A lawyer representing French could not be reached for comment.

