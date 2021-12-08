Police allege suspect shot off part of victim's ear

Dec. 8—A Joplin man charged in separate shooting and kidnapping incidents this past weekend purportedly blew off a portion of a victim's ear with a shotgun blast in the initial incident.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with assault charges related to a shooting Friday night at 5321 W. 20th St. alleges that Benjamin E. Bartlett, 21, went to the address armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The affidavit states that Bartlett fired the gun twice into a camper occupied by Phillip Helton and Robert Johnson. The first blast struck the side of the camper without injuring anyone. The second shot — fired through a window of the camper — struck Helton on the right side of his face, ripping off a portion of his ear.

"Bartlett then forcefully entered the camper and pointed the shotgun at both Helton and Johnson, who were hiding in the bathroom of the camper, and then left," the affidavit states.

Helton, 64, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for initial treatment of his injuries and later transferred to Mercy Hospital Springfield for surgery.

The affidavit cites Helton's age and diminished capacity from a stroke as grounds for the special victim status assigned to one of the two first-degree assault counts filed on Bartlett. He also faces a third count of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting.

Warrants had been issued for Bartlett's arrest in connection with the shooting when Joplin police responded about six hours later to a report of unknown trouble in the 800 block of Sergeant Avenue.

Officers arriving at the location learned that a man may have been abducted at gunpoint by the driver of a Honda Accord that had left the area. Witnesses reported seeing the driver holding another man in the back seat of the car at gunpoint and taking his cellphone from him.

The car was located near West Seventh Street and Central City Road, and an attempt was made to stop the vehicle. But the driver fled, leaving the apparent kidnapping victim behind. The pursuit ended at Seventh and Highland, where the driver — identified as Bartlett — was taken into custody after trying to flee on foot.

He has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest and armed criminal action from the incident in Joplin.

An affidavit filed with those charges states that the kidnapping victim was in the company of Bartlett and riding in the back seat of the car he was driving when the suspect spotted police officers in the area and accused him of calling police on him.

The affidavit states that he threatened the other man with a shotgun and took his phone from him so he could not call for help as the vehicle fled the scene.

The kidnapping victim told police that he asked Bartlett several times during the pursuit to let him out of the car, but Bartlett refused and kept threatening him instead. At points, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds in excess of 90 mph before finally coming to stop in an alley, according to the affidavit.

Police recovered a 20-gauge shotgun from the vehicle.

The affidavit filed with the charges in the shooting states that Bartlett told investigators after his arrest that he has stage 4 lymphoma, which he referred to as "a death sentence."