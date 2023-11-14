Police allege woman stole cash from her employer

Nov. 14—A Meadville woman who was a worker at Dairy Queen in Vernon Township has been charged by police with stealing money from the fast food restaurant last year.

Bobbi Nicole Mosley, 41, of Randolph Street, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on three counts filed by Vernon Township Police Department.

Police allege Mosley removed at least $60 from the cash register while Mosley was working the drive thru at Dairy Queen on Dec. 20, 2022. Video evidence shows Mosley removing and keeping money, according to the criminal complaint. An audit of the day's receipts revealed a shortage of cash, the complaint states.

Mosley has been charged by police with one count each of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft and receiving stolen property. Each count is a second-degree misdemeanor with a penalty of up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

She remains free on her own recognizance pending a preliminary hearing on the charges Nov. 28 before Zilhaver.

