Police: Alleged car thief injured in shooting in Federal Way

Federal Way police are investigating after an alleged car thief was shot Thursday night, the police department announced.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a stolen car that had been found by the owner at the Crossings Shopping Center in the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South.

The owner confronted the suspect, and shots were fired. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was hit and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

There are no outstanding suspects.

The owner of the car is being interviewed by FWPD detectives.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 253-835-2121 or PIOrequest@cityoffederalway.com.

