Police say alleged DUI driver caused Fresno crash that killed man. Woman severely hurt

An alleged DUI driver was under arrest after a rollover crash that killed one passenger and severely injured another, Fresno police said Monday.

The 29-year-old man who was ultimately arrested was driving with three passengers in a 2004 Mercedes coupe about 6 a.m. Sunday on Airways Boulevard south of Dakota Avenue, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

They were moving at a high rate of speed south on Airways Boulevard as they reached a curve in the road before the fatal crash, police said.

The Mercedes left the roadway, striking a fire hydrant and two light poles as it overturned, police said.

An 18-year-old woman riding as a passenger was transported and admitted into surgery for a skull fracture and severe leg injuries, police said.

Another passenger was ejected from the car and killed, police said. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified him Monday as Guadalupe Ramirez, 20, of Fresno.

The investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and felony vehicular manslaughter.